Dr. Nina Censoplano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Censoplano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nina Censoplano, MD
Overview
Dr. Nina Censoplano, MD is a Pediatric Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Critical Care Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida.
Dr. Censoplano works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Nemours Children's Health6535 Nemours Pkwy, Orlando, FL 32827 Directions (407) 650-7715MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesday8:15am - 12:00pmThursdayClosedFriday8:15am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Censoplano?
About Dr. Nina Censoplano, MD
- Pediatric Critical Care Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1649432618
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine, Pediatric Critical Care Medicine and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Censoplano accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Censoplano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Censoplano works at
Dr. Censoplano has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Censoplano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Censoplano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Censoplano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.