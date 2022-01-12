Dr. Botto has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nina Botto, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Nina Botto, MD is a Dermatologist in San Francisco, CA.
Ringpfeil Advanced Dermatology1701 Divisadero St, San Francisco, CA 94115 Directions (415) 353-7800
Ucsf Medical Center505 Parnassus Ave, San Francisco, CA 94143 Directions (415) 353-7800MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Great doctor who is efficient, and who really listens and cares about how you're feeling as you deal with your skin problem. By far the most knowledgeable and also the best communicator among dermatologists I've tried.
- Dermatology
- English
- Dermatology
Dr. Botto has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis, Dermatitis and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Botto on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Botto. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Botto.
