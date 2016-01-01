Dr. Nina Blumenthal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blumenthal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nina Blumenthal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nina Blumenthal, MD is a dermatologist in North Dartmouth, MA. Dr. Blumenthal completed a residency at WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY. She currently practices at Dermatology Services and is affiliated with Charlton Memorial Hospital. She accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Blumenthal is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
-
1
Dermatology Services Inc145 Faunce Corner Mall Rd Ste R, North Dartmouth, MA 02747 Directions (508) 993-7601
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UniCare
About Dr. Nina Blumenthal, MD
- Dermatology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1508824475
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Univ of MI Med Sch
- Dermatology
Admitting Hospitals
- Charlton Memorial Hospital
Patient Satisfaction
How was your appointment with Dr. Blumenthal?
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blumenthal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blumenthal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blumenthal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blumenthal has seen patients for Dermatitis, Pemphigoid and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blumenthal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Blumenthal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blumenthal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blumenthal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blumenthal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.