Dr. Nina Bhatia, MD

Urogynecology & Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery
5 (33)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Nina Bhatia, MD is an Urogynecology & Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery Specialist in Old Bridge, NJ. They specialize in Urogynecology & Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Old Bridge Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center.

Dr. Bhatia works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Specialty in Old Bridge, NJ with other offices in Shrewsbury, NJ and Princeton, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Prolapse, Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse and Uterine Prolapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Urogynecology
    3897 Highway 516, Old Bridge, NJ 08857 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 362-3660
  2. 2
    Urogynecology
    3895 Highway 516, Old Bridge, NJ 08857 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 263-7903
  3. 3
    HMH Medical Group Urogynecology
    655 Shrewsbury Ave Ste 201, Shrewsbury, NJ 07702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 263-7903
  4. 4
    Princeton Urogynecology
    10 Forrestal Rd S Ste 205, Princeton, NJ 08540 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 637-2374
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack Meridian Old Bridge Medical Center
  • Riverview Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vaginal Prolapse
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Uterine Prolapse
Vaginal Prolapse
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Uterine Prolapse

Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Acute (or Transient) Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Dyspareunia Chevron Icon
Fecal Incontinence Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Pelvic Organ Prolapse Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Prolapse Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Prolapse
Prolapsed Bladder Chevron Icon
Pubovaginal Sling Chevron Icon
Stress Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urge Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 06, 2022
    Timely appointment. Spent lots of time, great explanations, sought out questionds I may have. Great staff also.
    Urogynocologist — Aug 06, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Nina Bhatia, MD
    About Dr. Nina Bhatia, MD

    Specialties
    • Urogynecology & Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1295960706
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
    Medical Education
    • Ross University School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • New York University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nina Bhatia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhatia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bhatia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bhatia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bhatia has seen patients for Vaginal Prolapse, Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse and Uterine Prolapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhatia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhatia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhatia.

