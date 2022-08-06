Dr. Nina Bhatia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhatia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nina Bhatia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nina Bhatia, MD is an Urogynecology & Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery Specialist in Old Bridge, NJ. They specialize in Urogynecology & Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Old Bridge Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center.
Dr. Bhatia works at
Locations
-
1
Urogynecology3897 Highway 516, Old Bridge, NJ 08857 Directions (732) 362-3660
-
2
Urogynecology3895 Highway 516, Old Bridge, NJ 08857 Directions (732) 263-7903
-
3
HMH Medical Group Urogynecology655 Shrewsbury Ave Ste 201, Shrewsbury, NJ 07702 Directions (732) 263-7903
-
4
Princeton Urogynecology10 Forrestal Rd S Ste 205, Princeton, NJ 08540 Directions (800) 637-2374Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Old Bridge Medical Center
- Riverview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bhatia?
Timely appointment. Spent lots of time, great explanations, sought out questionds I may have. Great staff also.
About Dr. Nina Bhatia, MD
- Urogynecology & Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1295960706
Education & Certifications
- University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- Ross University School of Medicine
- New York University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bhatia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bhatia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhatia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bhatia works at
Dr. Bhatia has seen patients for Vaginal Prolapse, Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse and Uterine Prolapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhatia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhatia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhatia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhatia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhatia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.