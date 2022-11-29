Dr. Nina Anderson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nina Anderson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nina Anderson, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Sterling Heights, MI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Wayne State U, School of Medicine.
Dr. Anderson works at
Locations
Associates In Psychiatry43157 Schoenherr Rd, Sterling Heights, MI 48313 Directions (586) 997-9619Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 2:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pmSaturday9:00am - 11:45am
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Anderson is always on time, very thorough, really understands medications and is great at tailoring what will work well for you. I highly recommend her!!
About Dr. Nina Anderson, MD
- Psychiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1104918267
Education & Certifications
- Wayne St U/Detroit Med Affi
- Wayne State U, School of Medicine
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anderson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anderson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anderson has seen patients for Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anderson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson.
