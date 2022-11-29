See All Psychiatrists in Sterling Heights, MI
Dr. Nina Anderson, MD

Psychiatry
4 (10)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Nina Anderson, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Sterling Heights, MI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Wayne State U, School of Medicine.

Dr. Anderson works at Associates In Psychiatry in Sterling Heights, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Associates In Psychiatry
    43157 Schoenherr Rd, Sterling Heights, MI 48313 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 997-9619
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 2:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 11:45am

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery

Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Nov 29, 2022
    Dr Anderson is always on time, very thorough, really understands medications and is great at tailoring what will work well for you. I highly recommend her!!
    — Nov 29, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Nina Anderson, MD
    About Dr. Nina Anderson, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1104918267
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Wayne St U/Detroit Med Affi
    Medical Education
    • Wayne State U, School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nina Anderson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Anderson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Anderson works at Associates In Psychiatry in Sterling Heights, MI. View the full address on Dr. Anderson’s profile.

    Dr. Anderson has seen patients for Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anderson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

