Dr. Nina Agrawal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Agrawal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nina Agrawal, MD
Overview
Dr. Nina Agrawal, MD is a Child Abuse Pediatrics Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Child Abuse Pediatrics, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ NEW JERSEY MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Agrawal works at
Locations
CUIMC NewYork Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children s Hospital3959 Broadway, New York, NY 10032 Directions (877) 426-5637
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Nina Agrawal, MD
- Child Abuse Pediatrics
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1972557411
Education & Certifications
- Bellevue Nyu
- New York Hosp Cornell
- UMDNJ NEW JERSEY MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Agrawal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Agrawal accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Agrawal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Agrawal. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Agrawal.
