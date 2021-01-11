Overview

Dr. Nimshavathani Thaver, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with Jefferson Frankford Hospital.



Dr. Thaver works at Jefferson Family Medicine Juniata in Philadelphia, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.