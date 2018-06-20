Dr. Lavi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nimrod Lavi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nimrod Lavi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in North Haven, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from THE HEBREW UNIVERSITY / HADASSAH MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.
Dr. Lavi works at
Locations
Yale New Haven Hospital2 Devine St Ste 1, North Haven, CT 06473 Directions (203) 747-7300
New Haven Office330 Orchard St Ste 210, New Haven, CT 06511 Directions (203) 867-5400
Temple Pt & Life Sciences84 N Main St, Branford, CT 06405 Directions (203) 483-8300
Saint Raphael Lipid Clinic175 Sherman Ave Fl 2, New Haven, CT 06511 Directions (203) 789-3363
Hospital Affiliations
- Bridgeport Hospital
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Omg. Best Dr. that I have ever had. Takes the time one on one to guide you through ever step of treatment. Never being rushed and takes a personal interest in every paietance
About Dr. Nimrod Lavi, MD
- Cardiology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1477641264
Education & Certifications
- THE HEBREW UNIVERSITY / HADASSAH MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lavi accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lavi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lavi works at
Dr. Lavi has seen patients for Sinus Bradycardia, Supraventricular Tachycardia and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lavi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Lavi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lavi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lavi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lavi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.