Dr. Nimit Sudan, MD
Overview
Dr. Nimit Sudan, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Encino, CA. They graduated from FORT WAYNE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Locations
Ucla Breast Health Encino15503 Ventura Blvd Ste 150, Encino, CA 91436 Directions (818) 995-8044
Ucla Breast Health in Santa Clarita27235 Tourney Rd Ste 2400, Valencia, CA 91355 Directions (661) 255-5350
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sudan has done so much for me. He is intelligent, kind and extremely professional. A+
About Dr. Nimit Sudan, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1437199924
Education & Certifications
- FORT WAYNE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sudan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sudan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sudan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Sudan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sudan.
