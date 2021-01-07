Overview

Dr. Nimisha Shah, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Peoria, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Bj Medical College, Ahmedabad, Gujarat University and is affiliated with Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center, HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center and Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.



Dr. Shah works at North Peoria Family Medicine in Peoria, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.