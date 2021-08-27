Dr. Nimisha Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nimisha Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nimisha Patel, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Evergreen Park, IL. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Osf Little Company Of Mary Medical Center.
Dr. Patel works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Little Company of Mary Hospital Inc2800 W 95th St, Evergreen Park, IL 60805 Directions (708) 422-6200
-
2
Krishnan Medical2850 W 95th St Ste 204, Evergreen Park, IL 60805 Directions (708) 424-5100
Hospital Affiliations
- Osf Little Company Of Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patel?
She is absolutely amazing! I honestly feel so comfortable and at ease with her. She has changed my life for the better. CeeCee in the front office is also a rock star!
About Dr. Nimisha Patel, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1265698914
Education & Certifications
- ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.