Overview

Dr. Nimish Thakore, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from GUJARAT UNIVERSITY / BYRAMJEE JEEJEEBHOY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Hillcrest Hospital.



Dr. Thakore works at Cleveland Clinic Main Campus in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve), Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Polyneuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.