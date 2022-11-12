Overview

Dr. Nimish Thaker, MD is an Urology Specialist in Ontario, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with Riverside Community Hospital and Parkview Community Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Thaker works at Thaker Urological Center, Inc in Ontario, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.