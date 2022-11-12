Dr. Nimish Thaker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thaker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nimish Thaker, MD is an Urology Specialist in Ontario, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with Riverside Community Hospital and Parkview Community Hospital Medical Center.
Thaker Urological Center, Inc1791 E Holt Blvd Unit 101, Ontario, CA 91761 Directions (909) 295-7596
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Community Hospital
- Parkview Community Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Humana
- Inland Empire Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- TriWest Champus
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
It was fast,and he is always able to listen to you!! I definitely recommend Dr taker ,he really helped with my prostate problem !! Thank you Dr. taker
- Ut Southwestern Parkland Hospital
- Ut Southwestern Parkland
- David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles
- Urology
Dr. Thaker has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thaker accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thaker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thaker has seen patients for Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thaker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Thaker speaks Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish.
80 patients have reviewed Dr. Thaker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thaker.
