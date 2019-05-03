Overview

Dr. Nimish Muni, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Issaquah, WA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland, Swedish Cherry Hill Campus and Swedish Issaquah Campus.



Dr. Muni works at Swedish Heart & Vascular in Issaquah, WA with other offices in Redmond, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Heart Murmur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.