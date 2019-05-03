Dr. Nimish Muni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Muni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nimish Muni, MD
Overview
Dr. Nimish Muni, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Issaquah, WA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland, Swedish Cherry Hill Campus and Swedish Issaquah Campus.
Dr. Muni works at
Locations
-
1
Swedish Nephrology - Issaquah751 NE Blakely Dr Ste 3020, Issaquah, WA 98029 Directions (425) 313-7123
-
2
Swedish Gastroenterology- Redmond18100 Ne Union Hill Rd, Redmond, WA 98052 Directions (206) 320-5190Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland
- Swedish Cherry Hill Campus
- Swedish Issaquah Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Muni?
Professional office from front desk all the way back. Dr. Muni listens and takes the time to talk and discuss symptoms and explains options. Wait time was short and the doctor did not rush the visit but took the time to make sure I was comfortable.
About Dr. Nimish Muni, MD
- Cardiology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1174722755
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Muni has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Muni accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Muni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Muni works at
Dr. Muni has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Heart Murmur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Muni on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Muni. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Muni.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Muni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Muni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.