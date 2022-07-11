Dr. Nimish Dave, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dave is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nimish Dave, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nimish Dave, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Katy, TX. They graduated from Vanderbilt University and is affiliated with Houston Methodist West Hospital and Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital.
Dr. Dave works at
Locations
Katy Pain and Spine1332 Pin Oak Rd, Katy, TX 77494 Directions (281) 727-0076Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Dave and his staff have provided outstanding care and services.
About Dr. Nimish Dave, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English, Gujarati
- 1255525390
Education & Certifications
- Cornell
- Brigham & Women's Hosp Harvard Med Sch
- Crozer-Chester Medical Center
- Vanderbilt University
- Swarthmore College
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dave has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dave accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dave has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dave works at
Dr. Dave has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Back Pain and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dave on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dave speaks Gujarati.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Dave. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dave.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dave, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dave appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.