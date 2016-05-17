See All Podiatric Surgeons in Easton, PA
Dr. Nimish Chokshi, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
4 (12)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Nimish Chokshi, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Easton, PA. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus, St. Luke's Hospital - Easton Campus and St. Luke’s Anderson Campus.

Dr. Chokshi works at Accent Podiatry Associates, PC in Easton, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Nimish N Chokshi, DPM
    2925 William Penn Hwy Ste 302, Easton, PA 18045 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 810-0800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus
  • St. Luke's Hospital - Easton Campus
  • St. Luke’s Anderson Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Foot Fracture
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Foot Fracture
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Laxity Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Misalignment Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Hyperthrophic Scar Chevron Icon
Ingrown Nail Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Neuropathic Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Posterior Tibial Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
Posterior Tibial Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Therapy Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Tarsal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    May 17, 2016
    Dr. Chokshi diagnosed my condition with just one x ray whereas my first Dr. had misdiagnosed my condition that i was dealing with well over a year and a half. Since then i have overcome many hurdles that the doctor has seen me through. Had it not been for my family doctor referring me to Dr. chokshi i would still be in severe pain today with a foot that had not healed properly. STRONGLY RECOMMEND TO ANYONE HAVING ISSUES WITH THEIR FEET !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
    Deb Gryta in Bangor PA — May 17, 2016
    About Dr. Nimish Chokshi, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic, Gujarati and Hindi
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1326045956
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Montgomery Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Kings College, Wilkes Barre
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nimish Chokshi, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chokshi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chokshi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chokshi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chokshi works at Accent Podiatry Associates, PC in Easton, PA. View the full address on Dr. Chokshi’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Chokshi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chokshi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chokshi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chokshi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

