Dr. Nimi Patel, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Nimi Patel, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Waycross, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med|Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Satilla Health.
Neurological Care1921 Alice St Ste 4B, Waycross, GA 31501 Directions (912) 302-1694MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Memorial Satilla Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Listened to us and answered all our questions. She didn't act like she was in a hurry like a lot of doctors do. The whole staff was really nice.
- Neurology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1235410911
- DREXEL UNIVERSITY
- Lankenau Medical Center
- Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med|Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Neurology
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Patel using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
