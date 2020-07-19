Overview

Dr. Nimi Patel, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Waycross, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med|Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Satilla Health.



Dr. Patel works at Memorial Satilla Specialists - Neurological Care - Alice St Suite B4 in Waycross, GA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.