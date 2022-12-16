See All Neurosurgeons in Dallas, TX
Dr. Nimesh Patel, MD

Neurosurgery
5 (177)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Nimesh Patel, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Sunnyvale, Methodist Charlton Medical Center, Methodist Dallas Medical Center, Methodist Hospital For Surgery and Methodist Mansfield Medical Center.

Dr. Patel works at Champaign Dental Group in Dallas, TX with other offices in Mansfield, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Cervical Spine Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Methodist Moody Brain and Spine Institute
    1411 N Beckley Ave, Dallas, TX 75203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 948-2076
    Methodist Moody Brain and Spine Institute - Mansfield
    252 Matlock Rd, Mansfield, TX 76063 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 948-2076

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Sunnyvale
  • Methodist Charlton Medical Center
  • Methodist Dallas Medical Center
  • Methodist Hospital For Surgery
  • Methodist Mansfield Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Adult Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Impairment Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Back Tumor Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Lesion Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Brainstem Glioma Chevron Icon
Brainstem Lesions Chevron Icon
Brainstem Neoplasm Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cervical Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Cervical Hypertrichosis - Peripheral Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Extradural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pituitary Disease Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skull Base Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracic Disc Disorders Chevron Icon
Thoracic Disorders Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accountable Health Plans of America
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • PPO Plus
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 177 ratings
    Patient Ratings (177)
    5 Star
    (166)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Dec 16, 2022
    I went to see Dr. Nimesh for a second opinion on surgery for L4 and L5. The first physician had recommended a TLIF but that surgery is extremely invasive. Dr. Nimesh said he had examined the X-rays of my back and said he could do an ALIF surgery which is not as intrusive. I was afraid and postponed the surgery until I could no longer stand the numbness and pain that would not let me function. I could"t stand up and walk without pain and I could not sit down because of the pain. I called the doctor's office and scheduled the surgery for September 19th. On the day of the surgery, Dr. Patel came to the pre-surgery room to let me know there was nothing to worry about because he was going to make sure the surgery would be successful with no problems. His genuine smile and his confidence comforted me. The surgery was 100% successful. I have not experienced any pain since the surgery. I have been enjoying my life ever since. I highly recommend Dr. Patel to anyone who needs back surgery.
    Dahlia Canales — Dec 16, 2022
    About Dr. Nimesh Patel, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1669638078
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Rush University Medical Center
    Internship
    • Rush University Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Kentucky
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nimesh Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Patel has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Cervical Spine Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    177 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

