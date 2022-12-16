Overview

Dr. Nimesh Patel, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Sunnyvale, Methodist Charlton Medical Center, Methodist Dallas Medical Center, Methodist Hospital For Surgery and Methodist Mansfield Medical Center.



Dr. Patel works at Champaign Dental Group in Dallas, TX with other offices in Mansfield, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Cervical Spine Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.