Dr. Nimesh Dayal, MD

Rheumatology
3.5 (51)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Nimesh Dayal, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Ocoee, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando, Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center, Orlando Health South Lake Hospital and Orlando Health-health Central Hospital.

Dr. Dayal works at Nimesh A. Dayal M.D. in Ocoee, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Osteoporosis and Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Arthritis Center of Orlando
    1550 Citrus Medical Ct, Ocoee, FL 34761 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 757-0277
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 1:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Orlando
  • Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
  • Orlando Health South Lake Hospital
  • Orlando Health-health Central Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Limb Pain
Osteoporosis
Arthritis
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Classic Polyarteritis Nodosa Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Careplus
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 51 ratings
    Patient Ratings (51)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Oct 28, 2021
    NEW CLIENT-MY WIFE WAS IN SERIOUS PAIN , THEY GAVE US AN APPT. FOR THE NEXT DAY. DR DAYAL AND HIS STAFF WERE EXCEPTIONAL, IMMEDIATELY DIAGNOSED HER ISSUE. HOPEFULLY SHE IS ON HER WAY TO RECOVERY.
    About Dr. Nimesh Dayal, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi, Spanish and Urdu
    NPI Number
    • 1215145636
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Emory University
