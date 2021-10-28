Dr. Nimesh Dayal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dayal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nimesh Dayal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nimesh Dayal, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Ocoee, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando, Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center, Orlando Health South Lake Hospital and Orlando Health-health Central Hospital.
Dr. Dayal works at
Locations
1
Arthritis Center of Orlando1550 Citrus Medical Ct, Ocoee, FL 34761 Directions (407) 757-0277Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
- Orlando Health South Lake Hospital
- Orlando Health-health Central Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Careplus
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
NEW CLIENT-MY WIFE WAS IN SERIOUS PAIN , THEY GAVE US AN APPT. FOR THE NEXT DAY. DR DAYAL AND HIS STAFF WERE EXCEPTIONAL, IMMEDIATELY DIAGNOSED HER ISSUE. HOPEFULLY SHE IS ON HER WAY TO RECOVERY.
About Dr. Nimesh Dayal, MD
- Rheumatology
- 12 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Spanish and Urdu
- 1215145636
Education & Certifications
- Emory University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dayal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dayal accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dayal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dayal has seen patients for Limb Pain, Osteoporosis and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dayal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dayal speaks Hindi, Spanish and Urdu.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Dayal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dayal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dayal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dayal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.