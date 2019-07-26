Dr. Nimer Mian, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nimer Mian, DO
Dr. Nimer Mian, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Somerville, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine|Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.
Bilal A Mian MD310 E Main St, Somerville, NJ 08876
Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Excellent doctor with excellent bedside manner. Extremely knowledgable in science and medicine. His treatment improved the quality of my life enourmously.
Neurology
20 years of experience
English, Spanish
NPI: 1518084631
University of Michigan / Ann Arbor|University of Michigan Hospitals
Univeristiy of Med./Dent. of NJ|University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / New Jersey School of Osteopathic Medicine
New York College of Osteopathic Medicine|Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury
Neurology and Sleep Medicine
Dr. Mian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mian speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Mian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0.
