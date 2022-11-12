Overview

Dr. Nima Salari, MD is a Minimally Invasive Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Minimally Invasive Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center, OASIS Hospital and The Core Institute Specialty Hospital.



Dr. Salari works at Desert Institute For Spine Care in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Gilbert, AZ and Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.