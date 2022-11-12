Dr. Nima Salari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nima Salari, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nima Salari, MD is a Minimally Invasive Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Minimally Invasive Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center, OASIS Hospital and The Core Institute Specialty Hospital.
Locations
Desert Institute for Spine Care1635 E Myrtle Ave Ste 400, Phoenix, AZ 85020 Directions (602) 944-2900Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Desert Institute for Spine Care3487 S Mercy Rd, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Directions (602) 944-2900
Scottsdale location8630 E Via de Ventura Ste 210, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (602) 944-2900
Hospital Affiliations
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
- OASIS Hospital
- The Core Institute Specialty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Golden Rule
- Guardian
- Medicare
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Nima Salari is an outstanding surgeon. I had stenosis surgery by another surgeon in Phoenix before meeting Dr. Solari. The pain persisted after the first surgeon performed the surgery. Dr. Solar performed the 2nd surgery for me almost 3 weeks ago and so far, all the pain is gone. Needless to say, he is my surgeon of choice. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Nima Salari, MD
- Minimally Invasive Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English, German and Persian
Education & Certifications
- Stanford
- Johns Hopkins
- TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED
- University Of Pittsburgh
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Salari has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Salari accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Salari has seen patients for Back Pain, Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Salari on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Salari speaks German and Persian.
215 patients have reviewed Dr. Salari. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salari.
