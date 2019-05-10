Dr. Nima Ramezan-Arab, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramezan-Arab is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nima Ramezan-Arab, MD
Overview
Dr. Nima Ramezan-Arab, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Long Beach, CA. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and Los Alamitos Medical Center.
Locations
Southland Neurologic Associates3747 Worsham Ave Ste 100, Long Beach, CA 90808 Directions (562) 430-4513
Southland Neurologic Institute3851 Katella Ave Ste 215, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 Directions (562) 430-4513Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Los Alamitos Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Nima Ramezan-Arab, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
