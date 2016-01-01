See All Nephrologists in Sherman Oaks, CA
Dr. Nima Rabbani, MD

Nephrology
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Nima Rabbani, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Sherman Oaks, CA. They graduated from Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center, Sherman Oaks Hospital and Valley Presbyterian Hospital.

Dr. Rabbani works at Clifford Kahn, M.D. in Sherman Oaks, CA with other offices in Van Nuys, CA and Encino, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Bedsores, Gout and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Valley Geriatric Medical Group
    4911 Van Nuys Blvd Ste 100, Sherman Oaks, CA 91403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 817-3265
  2. 2
    Van Nuys Dialysis
    14434 Sherman Way, Van Nuys, CA 91405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 787-8225
  3. 3
    Orthodontics La
    17815 Ventura Blvd, Encino, CA 91316 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 757-4520
  4. 4
    Vip Nephrology
    16133 Ventura Blvd Ste 360, Encino, CA 91436 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 986-2415

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center
  • Sherman Oaks Hospital
  • Valley Presbyterian Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bedsores
Gout
Anemia
Bedsores
Gout
Anemia

Treatment frequency



Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Nima Rabbani, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1619179454
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Western University Of Health Sciences
    Board Certifications
    • Nephrology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nima Rabbani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rabbani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rabbani has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rabbani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rabbani has seen patients for Bedsores, Gout and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rabbani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Rabbani. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rabbani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rabbani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rabbani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

