Overview

Dr. Nima Rabbani, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Sherman Oaks, CA. They graduated from Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center, Sherman Oaks Hospital and Valley Presbyterian Hospital.



Dr. Rabbani works at Clifford Kahn, M.D. in Sherman Oaks, CA with other offices in Van Nuys, CA and Encino, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Bedsores, Gout and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.