Dr. Nima Maghami, MD

General Surgery
5 (6)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Nima Maghami, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Surgery. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital.

Dr. Maghami works at Cardiology at Weill Cornell Medical Center, Starr Pavilion in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Obstruction, Port Placements or Replacements and Laparotomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Wcmc Lymphoma Myeloma
    520 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Intestinal Obstruction
Port Placements or Replacements
Laparotomy
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Intestinal Obstruction
Port Placements or Replacements
Laparotomy
Wound Repair
Abdominoplasty
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Appendectomy, Open
Appendicitis
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Colectomy
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Gallstones
Hiatal Hernia
Ileus
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy)
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair
Splenectomy
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy
Ventral Hernia
Abdominal Pain
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anal Fissure
Anal Fistula
Anorectal Abscess
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Biliary Atresia
Bone Cancer
Breast Cancer
Bunion Surgery
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Colorectal Cancer
Constipation
Crohn's Disease
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Duodenal Polypectomy
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open)
Esophageal Varices
Excision of Esophageal Lesion
Excision of Stomach Tumor
Femoral Hernia Repair, Open
Gallbladder Removal
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open
Gastric Ulcer
Gastrotomy
Hemorrhoids
Hidradenitis
Hyperparathyroidism
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Inguinal Hernia
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open
Intestinal Abscess
Ischemic Colitis
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liver Cancer
Lung Cancer
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
Osteosarcoma
Pancreatectomy (incl. Pancreas Transplant and Whipple Procedure)
Partial Lung Collapse
Pelvic Abscess
Peptic Ulcer
Peripheral Artery Catheterization
Pleural Effusion
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures)
Puncture Aspiration
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage)
Rib Fracture
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Secondary Malignancies
Small Intestine Cancer
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Thoracentesis
Tracheal Surgery
Umbilical Hernia
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Vagotomy
  • View other providers who treat Vagotomy
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    Aetna
    Amerihealth
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 31, 2022
    Dr. Maghami was genuinely concerned about my father's condition. He took the time to investigate what the problem was and coordinated with others in the treatment team, making sure that my father received the safest treatment approach. My family felt that he listened to our concerns and took the time to patiently explain procedures and rationales to us. I would recommend him for any complicated cases and I applaud him for his excellent bedside manner.
    — Aug 31, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Nima Maghami, MD

    Specialties
    General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    11 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1275823460
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    Critical Care Surgery and General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nima Maghami, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maghami is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Maghami has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Maghami has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Maghami works at Cardiology at Weill Cornell Medical Center, Starr Pavilion in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Maghami's profile.

    Dr. Maghami has seen patients for Intestinal Obstruction, Port Placements or Replacements and Laparotomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maghami on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Maghami. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maghami.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maghami, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maghami appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

