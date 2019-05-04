See All General Surgeons in San Francisco, CA
Dr. Nima Grissom, MD

Breast Surgery
5.0 (8)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Nima Grissom, MD is a Breast Surgery Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Breast Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with California Pacific Medical Center Mission Bernal and Novato Community Hospital.

Dr. Grissom works at Sutter Pacific Breast Care Center in San Francisco, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Lumpectomy, Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Martin S Liberman MD
    Martin S Liberman MD
3801 Sacramento St Ste 100, San Francisco, CA 94118

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • California Pacific Medical Center Mission Bernal
  • Novato Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lumpectomy
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Breast Cancer
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    May 04, 2019
    Doctor Grissom called herselff to relay my condition. Warm fast reassuring. Set fast appointment. Very understanding about my personal situation. At appointment she very concise sympathetic and understandably to the point. At the hospital she was very reassuring before, in the operating room and terrific in the recovery room. I simply cannot say enough about this very competent lovely doctor. Thank you doctor Grissom
    Eleanor Carpenter in San Francisco , CA — May 04, 2019
    About Dr. Nima Grissom, MD

    • Breast Surgery
    • 45 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1144391897
    Education & Certifications

    • St. Marys Hospital
    • St. Marys Hospital
    • University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nima Grissom, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grissom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Grissom has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Grissom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Grissom works at Sutter Pacific Breast Care Center in San Francisco, CA. View the full address on Dr. Grissom’s profile.

    Dr. Grissom has seen patients for Lumpectomy, Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grissom on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Grissom. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grissom.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grissom, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grissom appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

