Dr. Nima Grissom, MD is a Breast Surgery Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Breast Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with California Pacific Medical Center Mission Bernal and Novato Community Hospital.
Martin S Liberman MD3801 Sacramento St Ste 100, San Francisco, CA 94118 Directions (415) 600-1817
Hospital Affiliations
- California Pacific Medical Center Mission Bernal
- Novato Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Doctor Grissom called herselff to relay my condition. Warm fast reassuring. Set fast appointment. Very understanding about my personal situation. At appointment she very concise sympathetic and understandably to the point. At the hospital she was very reassuring before, in the operating room and terrific in the recovery room. I simply cannot say enough about this very competent lovely doctor. Thank you doctor Grissom
- Breast Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- St. Marys Hospital
- St. Marys Hospital
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
Dr. Grissom has seen patients for Lumpectomy, Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grissom on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Grissom speaks Spanish.
