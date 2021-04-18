See All Dermatologists in Beverly Hills, CA
Dr. Nima Gharavi, MD

Dermatology
5 (16)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Nima Gharavi, MD is a Dermatologist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.

Dr. Gharavi works at Cedars-Sinai Dermatology in Beverly Hills, CA with other offices in Torrance, CA and Encino, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Grafts, Basal Cell Carcinoma and Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cedars Sinai Dermatology
    99 N La Cienega Blvd Ste 202, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 385-3300
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Roy B. Blumenstrauch MD Inc.
    4201 Torrance Blvd Ste 640, Torrance, CA 90503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 543-4444
  3. 3
    Indianer, Lask & Rosenzweig, MDs
    16260 Ventura Blvd, Encino, CA 91436 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 788-4022

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 18, 2021
    Took the time with me and answered all my questions. Couldn't ask for a better doctor. You are great Dr. Gharavi
    Geoff — Apr 18, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Nima Gharavi, MD
    About Dr. Nima Gharavi, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1366683948
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Cedars Sinai Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA
    Undergraduate School
    • UCLA
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nima Gharavi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gharavi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gharavi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gharavi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gharavi has seen patients for Skin Grafts, Basal Cell Carcinoma and Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gharavi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Gharavi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gharavi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gharavi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gharavi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

