Overview

Dr. Nima Fahimian, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine.



Dr. Fahimian works at Sheri Rose Mccashin, M.S. LMFT, West Los Angeles, CA in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.