Dr. Nima Aghili, MD
Dr. Nima Aghili, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lakewood, CO. They completed their fellowship with Tufts New England Medical Center
Dr. Aghili works at
Colorado Heart & Vascular11700 W 2nd Pl Ste 350, Lakewood, CO 80228 Directions (303) 595-2727Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- 2 106 Irving St NW, Washington, DC 20010 Directions
- OrthoColorado Hospital
- Rose Medical Center
- St. Anthony Hospital
- St. Anthony North Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Kaghili literally save my life with his skills. He is kind, thoughtful, takes his time to explain your condition until you fully understand. He is a credit to all physicians and should be proud of the work he does for our community! I hope he stays here a long time!
- Cardiology
- English
- 1043487655
- Tufts New England Medical Center
- Washington Hospital Center
- Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology and Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Aghili has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aghili accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aghili has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aghili has seen patients for Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO), Atrial Septal Defect and Septal Defect, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aghili on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Aghili. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aghili.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aghili, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aghili appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.