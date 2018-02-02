Dr. Nima Abbassi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abbassi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nima Abbassi, MD
Overview
Dr. Nima Abbassi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Downey, CA. They completed their residency with SUNY-Upstate Med Ctr
Dr. Abbassi works at
Locations
-
1
Talbert Medical Group8311 Florence Ave, Downey, CA 90240 Directions (562) 622-8700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Atlantis Eyecare5991 E Spring St, Long Beach, CA 90808 Directions (562) 938-9945
-
3
Atlantis Eyecare7677 Center Ave Ste 301, Huntington Beach, CA 92647 Directions (714) 901-2007
-
4
Macular Retinal Vitreal Associates1025 N Brand Blvd Ste 200, Glendale, CA 91202 Directions (818) 583-9933
Hospital Affiliations
- Ahmc Anaheim Regional Medical Center
- Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Orange Coast Medical Center
- Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center San Pedro
- Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Greater Newport Physicians
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Monarch Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Abbassi?
I had the pleasure of having cataract surgery with Dr. Abbassi and it was great experience from beginning to end. My primary care Doctor cleared me for surgery but due to my current health I could not have any anesthesia because my breathing could possibly stop. Dr. Abbassi played music during the procedure to relax me and successfully did my surgery. I see now great! Couldn’t be more thankful for Dr. Abbassi’s care and services.
About Dr. Nima Abbassi, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1851619407
Education & Certifications
- SUNY-Upstate Med Ctr
- United Health Services, Johnson City, New York
- University CA Irvine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abbassi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abbassi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abbassi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abbassi works at
62 patients have reviewed Dr. Abbassi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abbassi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abbassi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abbassi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.