Dr. Kallos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nilza Kallos, MD
Overview
Dr. Nilza Kallos, MD is a Nuclear Medicine Specialist in South Miami, FL. They specialize in Nuclear Medicine, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Nuclear Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.
Dr. Kallos works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Breast Health Center6280 Sunset Dr Ste 603, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (305) 665-2223
-
2
Lennar Foundation Medical Center5555 Ponce De Leon Blvd, Coral Gables, FL 33146 Directions (305) 689-0695
Hospital Affiliations
- Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kallos?
I am a breast cancer patient,and go every year for my mammogram is a nightmare, but here the environment is so nice and calm, and the doctors take the time to explain and they listen to me. I love this place and the doctors
About Dr. Nilza Kallos, MD
- Nuclear Medicine
- 53 years of experience
- English
- 1659451227
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Nuclear Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kallos accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kallos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kallos works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Kallos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kallos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kallos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kallos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.