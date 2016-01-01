Dr. Nilufer Goyal, MB BS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goyal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nilufer Goyal, MB BS
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nilufer Goyal, MB BS is a Pediatrics Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Government Medical College Patiala, Baba Farid University Of Health Sciences.
Dr. Goyal works at
Locations
1
Carson Tahoe Medical Group-reno10539 Professional Cir Ste 200, Reno, NV 89521 Directions (775) 445-7022
2
Cal Family Health, Inc.1415 N Acacia Ave Ste 101, Reedley, CA 93654 Directions (559) 638-8187
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Nilufer Goyal, MB BS
- Pediatrics
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1013135003
Education & Certifications
- Government Medical College Patiala, Baba Farid University Of Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goyal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goyal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goyal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goyal works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Goyal. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goyal.
