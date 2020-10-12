Overview

Dr. Nilsa Leiva, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from University Of New South Wales, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Blake Hospital.



Dr. Leiva works at Healthcare America in Bradenton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity, Vitamin B Deficiency and Diabetic Polyneuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.