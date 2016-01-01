Overview

Dr. Nils Wiklund, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from KAROLINSKA INSTITUTE / MEDICAL FACULTY and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Brooklyn, Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Queens and Mount Sinai West.



Dr. Wiklund works at Mount Sinai Doctors Westchester in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.