Dr. Nils Hoernle, MD
Dr. Nils Hoernle, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Quincy, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with South Shore Hospital.
Granite Medical Group Inc.500 Congress St, Quincy, MA 02169 Directions (617) 471-0033
- 2 1495 Hancock St, Quincy, MA 02169 Directions (781) 878-5200
Hospital Affiliations
- South Shore Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I have known Dr Hoernle for over 10 years, and he has always been kind, patient, and caring. He knows a lot about functional medicine, and is very helpful in guiding my supplement choices. He has helped me lose weight and reverse my diabetes. He is a great doc!
- Internal Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English, Italian
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Hoernle accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hoernle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hoernle speaks Italian.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoernle. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoernle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hoernle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hoernle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.