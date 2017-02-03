Overview

Dr. Nilpesh Patel, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Rockwall, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe, Hunt Regional Medical Center and White Rock Medical Center.



Dr. Patel works at Orthopaedic Specialists Of Dallas in Rockwall, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) and Hand Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.