Dr. Niloy Samadder, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TORONTO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.



Dr. Samadder works at Mayo Clinic, Phoenix, AZ in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

