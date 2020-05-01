Dr. Niloufar Ilani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ilani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Niloufar Ilani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Niloufar Ilani, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They graduated from IRAN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.
Dr. Ilani works at
Locations
1
William Coke Harrell MD2021 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 337, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 829-3404
2
Endocrinology20911 Earl St Ste 450, Torrance, CA 90503 Directions (310) 371-4543
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ilani is an extremely conscientious doctor who works very diligently with me even though I am a very complicated patient with myriad medical issues. She is very understanding and caring, but her job is to get you to understand the seriousness of your condition(s), so at times, one may think that she is being rude or uncaring, but that is definitely not the case. Her desire is to help you work on your glucose levels so that your entire health profile with improve. That is her one and ultimate goal! I appreciate a doctor who holds your hand, but at the same time, squeezes it a little tighter when your glucose levels get out of whack! Kudos to Dr. Ilani! I would highly recommend her for any diabetic who is having difficulty controlling their glucose levels, or, as in my case, additionally suffers from Thyroid and gastro issues.
About Dr. Niloufar Ilani, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1962605063
Education & Certifications
- IRAN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ilani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ilani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ilani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Ilani. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ilani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ilani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ilani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.