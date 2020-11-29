Dr. Niloufar Guiv, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guiv is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Niloufar Guiv, MD
Overview
Dr. Niloufar Guiv, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in West Hills, CA. They graduated from University of Maryland Medical School and is affiliated with West Hills Hospital & Medical Center.
Dr. Guiv works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Valley Gastroenterology Medical Group7320 Woodlake Ave Ste 310, West Hills, CA 91307 Directions (818) 230-4382Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- West Hills Hospital & Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- LACare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Guiv?
Thank you Dr. Guiv for everything you do for me. God bless you.
About Dr. Niloufar Guiv, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1124028345
Education & Certifications
- University Of California
- MERCY MEDICAL CENTER
- University of Maryland Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Guiv has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Guiv accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Guiv has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Guiv works at
Dr. Guiv has seen patients for Heartburn, Hernia and Hiatal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Guiv on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Guiv. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guiv.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guiv, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guiv appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.