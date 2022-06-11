Dr. Niloofar Arbabi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arbabi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Niloofar Arbabi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Niloofar Arbabi, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Reston, VA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center and Inova Fairfax Hospital.
Locations
New Horizon Pediatrics1760 Reston Pkwy Ste 400, Reston, VA 20190 Directions (703) 977-4940
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Niloofar Arbabi, MD
- Pediatrics
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1063528040
Education & Certifications
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY
- Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arbabi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arbabi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Arbabi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arbabi.
