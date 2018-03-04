Overview

Dr. Niloo Edwards, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with Saint Peter's Hospital.



Dr. Edwards works at Internal Medicine in Boston, MA with other offices in Albany, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.