Dr. Niloo Edwards, MD

General Surgery
4.1 (9)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
Dr. Niloo Edwards, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with Saint Peter's Hospital.

Dr. Edwards works at Internal Medicine in Boston, MA with other offices in Albany, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Boston Medical Center
    72 E Concord St, Boston, MA 02118 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 638-8609
  2
    Gabriels Wallingford Stawowy Osterdahl
    319 S Manning Blvd, Albany, NY 12208 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 525-2528

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Peter's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Aortic Aneurysm
Aneurysm
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm
Aneurysm
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm

    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • PHP-Physicians Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • Wisconsin Physicians Service

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 04, 2018
    My father came from a different hospital with Congestive Heart Failure and met with Dr. Edwards. This was all very new to me, so I came in with millions of questions worried about my father. Without hesitation Dr. Edwards answered all of my questions and made me feel very at ease. While home instead of having a PA call us Dr Edwards called us himself to ask how my dad is doing and btw take this amt of med now instead. I cannot thank you enough for saving my dad's life! You are AMAZING! Thank you
    Amanda in ALBANY — Mar 04, 2018
    About Dr. Niloo Edwards, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 37 years of experience
    • English
    • 1083678627
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Strong Memorial Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Columbia Univ
    Undergraduate School

