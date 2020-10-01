Dr. Vora has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Niloni Vora, MD
Overview
Dr. Niloni Vora, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Farmington, CT. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from SHIVAJI UNIVERSITY / KRISHNA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE.
Locations
Connecticut Mental Health Specialists270 Farmington Ave Ste 309, Farmington, CT 06032 Directions (860) 677-5570
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Aside from prescribing medication, Dr Vora set goals for me to achieve. She has asked me how well I achieved the goals. Dr Vora never pressured me if I did not totally comply, but rather she offered encouragement. At times she would add other goals to to increase my participation in everyday life.
About Dr. Niloni Vora, MD
- Psychiatry
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1134371032
Education & Certifications
- SHIVAJI UNIVERSITY / KRISHNA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vora accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vora has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Vora. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vora.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vora, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vora appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.