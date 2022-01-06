Overview

Dr. Nilofar Syed, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Parkland Health And Hospital System.



Dr. Syed works at Champaign Dental Group in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.