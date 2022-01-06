Dr. Nilofar Syed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Syed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nilofar Syed, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nilofar Syed, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Parkland Health And Hospital System.
Dr. Syed works at
Locations
-
1
Champaign Dental Group8611 Hillcrest Ave Ste 210, Dallas, TX 75225
-
2
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center5323 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75390
-
3
Clinical Heart and Vascular Center2001 Inwood Rd, Dallas, TX 75390
Hospital Affiliations
Parkland Health And Hospital System
Accepted Insurance
Aetna
Anthem
Blue Cross Blue Shield
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Cigna
First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Humana
MultiPlan
Patient Review
In the first visit she went straight to my issues, having already read my file. She was able to get testing done quickly and efficiently, one I had needed for years that she was able to get done in a way I could afford. She said one of two meds, studies guided her to one of these meds and that medicine has been a life saver. Literally. Would 100% recommend Dr. Syed and her team!
About Dr. Nilofar Syed, MD
- Rheumatology
Experience: 16 years
- English
NPI: 1578765327
Education
CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
