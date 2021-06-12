Overview

Dr. Nilofar Kuraishi, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in North Las Vegas, NV. They completed their residency with Cook County Hospital



Dr. Kuraishi works at Optum - Family Medicine in North Las Vegas, NV with other offices in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.