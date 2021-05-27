Dr. Nilima Mamtora, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mamtora is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nilima Mamtora, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nilima Mamtora, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Anaheim, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from GUJARAT UNIVERSITY / BYRAMJEE JEEJEEBHOY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Ahmc Anaheim Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Mamtora works at
Locations
W2w Medical Group Inc.531 S Harbor Blvd, Anaheim, CA 92805 Directions (714) 956-3535
Hospital Affiliations
- Ahmc Anaheim Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Mamtora muy profesional siempre esta ahí cuando yo la he visitado con cualquier cita médica . Yo la recomiendo ??. Es muy amigable y confiable ??Yo confío en ella Siempre.
About Dr. Nilima Mamtora, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Gujarati
Education & Certifications
- GUJARAT UNIVERSITY / BYRAMJEE JEEJEEBHOY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mamtora has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mamtora accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mamtora has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mamtora has seen patients for Chronic Pelvic Pain, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mamtora on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mamtora speaks Chinese and Gujarati.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Mamtora. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mamtora.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mamtora, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mamtora appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.