Dr. Alai has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nili Alai, MD
Overview
Dr. Nili Alai, MD is a Dermatologist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Alai works at
Locations
Nili N. Alai MD Inc.26081 Merit Cir Ste 109, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Directions (949) 582-7699
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
I finally found a doctor who is gets my itchy skin and how to make me better. I had just about given up and nothing seemed to help with my back itch. It was making me crazy and nothing would stop. I finally found a few websites and all of them kept leading to Dr. Alai. So I saw her and she instantly knew I had Notalgia on my back and she right off told me it was coming from my old neck injury-- but I hadn't even told her I was in like 4 rear enders before.
About Dr. Nili Alai, MD
- Dermatology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1245326206
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Dr. Alai accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alai works at
Dr. Alai has seen patients for Excision of Benign Skin Lesion, Seborrheic Dermatitis and Hair Loss, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Alai. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.