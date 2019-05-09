Overview

Dr. Nili Alai, MD is a Dermatologist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Alai works at Skin Center in Laguna Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Excision of Benign Skin Lesion, Seborrheic Dermatitis and Hair Loss along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.