Dr. Nilesh Vora, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Nilesh Vora, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Oncology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine. They graduated from University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center.
OB/GYN University Associates - Long Beach2810 Long Beach Blvd Fl 2, Long Beach, CA 90806 Directions (562) 933-2824
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
Dr Vora is an intelligent, thoughtful and caring oncologist. As a healthy female non-smoker a stage IV lung cancer diagnosis was a shock in January 2021. Dr Vora looked deeper into what type of lung cancer I had. He ordered a molecular test which found the ROS1 mutation - which is very rare, with only 1-2% of lung cancer patients diagnosed. With this mutation comes a different line of treatment - targeted therapy. He found the right treatment for my cancer. I know I am alive today because of the great care received.
- Oncology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- City of Hope
- Harbor UCLA Medical Center
- University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
- Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine
