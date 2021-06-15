Overview

Dr. Nilesh Shukla, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Pascack Valley Medical Center, Hackensack University Medical Center and Valley Hospital.



Dr. Shukla works at Salvatore Focella MD in Paramus, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Reflux Esophagitis and Esophageal Ulcer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.