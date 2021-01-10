Overview

Dr. Nilesh Shah, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Valley Medical Center and UW Medical Center - Northwest.



Dr. Shah works at ENT Associates at UW Medical Center - Northwest in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Laryngitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

