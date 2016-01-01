Dr. Nilesh Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nilesh Patel, MD
Overview
Dr. Nilesh Patel, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from LONG ISLAND UNIVERSITY / C W POST CAMPUS and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus.
Dr. Patel works at
Locations
Abrazo Arrowhead Campus18701 N 67th Ave, Glendale, AZ 85308 Directions (602) 263-5446
AKDHC Central3003 N Central Ave Ste T100, Phoenix, AZ 85012 Directions (602) 490-8918
AKDHC 15th Ave5040 N 15th Ave Ste 107, Phoenix, AZ 85015 Directions (602) 200-9711
Arizona Kidney Disease & Hypertension Center LLC3333 E Camelback Rd Ste 180, Phoenix, AZ 85018 Directions (602) 997-0484
Hospital Affiliations
- Abrazo Arrowhead Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Nilesh Patel, MD
- Nephrology
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Long Island College Hospital
- U Nev Med Sch
- LONG ISLAND UNIVERSITY / C W POST CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Dehydration and Calcium Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Patel has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.