Overview

Dr. Nilesh Patel, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.



Dr. Patel works at Edison Metuchen Orthopaedic Group in Edison, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.